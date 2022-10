Chapter VIII takes the Buckeyes down into the valley.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Every team has a different story to be told. Our story is still being written."

Ohio State will be traveling down into Happy Valley to battle Penn State.

That clearly sets the meaning for this week's video. As narrator by Paris Johnson Jr. says: the climb isn't easy, but the Buckeyes didn't ask for easy.

"It's time to find out what we are willing to do for our climb, and all we really need is us."