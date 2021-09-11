LIVE UPDATES: #3 Ohio State vs. #12 Oregon

The Buckeyes are back home with fans as they take on the Ducks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10 Buckeyes out

Ohio State announced that there are 10 players that will be unavailable for today's home opener. The list includes center Harry Miller for the second straight game.

Safety Josh Proctor is also listed as a game-time decision.

---

It's early September. The Buckeyes are playing at home. Fans are allowed. We finally made it.

Ohio State is hosting Oregon and with Buckeye Nation in attendance for the first time since November 2019. Let's go!