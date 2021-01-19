Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Davis said when he decided to attend Ohio State, he knew he would have an incredible college experience but it was better than what he expected.

Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis announced he will be entering this year's NFL draft.

In his announcement posted online, Davis said when he decided to attend Ohio State, he knew he would have an incredible college experience but it was better than what he expected.

"I made countless memories that contributed to the fabric of who I am as a person," Davis wrote. "To say that I am grateful for all of this would be an extreme understatement."

Davis, who initially said he would begin training for the draft in September, came back to the Buckeyes when the Big Ten Conference announced football would return in October.

"Although we came up short of our ultimate goal, I am incredibly proud of what the 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes accomplished," Davis wrote.