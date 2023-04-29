Cleveland Browns select Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones in 4th round

The Indianapolis native spent four seasons with the Buckeyes and played 41 games. He started all 13 games last year at right tackle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's starting right tackle Dawand Jones was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 111th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

During the 2021 campaign, Jones started all 13 games at right guard. The following year, he started every game at right tackle.

Standing at 6 feet, 8 inches tall and coming in at 350 pounds, Jones helped lead the Buckeyes' high-powered offense during the last two seasons.