Cleveland Browns select Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones in 4th round

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's starting right tackle Dawand Jones was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 111th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.
The Indianapolis native spent four seasons with the Buckeyes and played 41 games.
During the 2021 campaign, Jones started all 13 games at right guard. The following year, he started every game at right tackle.
Standing at 6 feet, 8 inches tall and coming in at 350 pounds, Jones helped lead the Buckeyes' high-powered offense during the last two seasons.
Jones earned first-team All-America honors in 2022 by CBSSports.com and second-team all-Big Ten Conference honors by the league's coaches.