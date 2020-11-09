Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis opts out of potential season to prepare for NFL

Davis is currently projected to be a first-round pick next year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State offensive lineman Wyatt Davis announced Friday he will start preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

In a message posted to Twitter, Davis said he is "deeply saddened" that his time in a Buckeye uniform was cut short but promised that his contributions at Ohio State are "just getting started."

Davis said he still plans on earning his degree from Ohio State.

Buckeye for life! Cannot thank Buckeye Nation enough for the support the past 3 years. Words can’t explain how much I will miss playing in the shoe! pic.twitter.com/IEVA323HGA — Wyatt Davis (@wyattdavis53) September 11, 2020