Ohio State offensive coordinator hospitalized after UTV crash in Delaware County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was hospitalized after being involved in a UTV crash in Delaware County early Sunday.

Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office were called to a property in the area of Liberty Township, near Powell, at around 1:20 a.m. for a report of a crash.

A statement from the Ohio State Department of Athletics said that Hartline, who was driving, sustained injuries in an accident on his property early in the morning. He and a friend, who is unaffiliated with Ohio State, were both taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartline posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon, "I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. I am doing well."

Hartline said he is hoping to be released from the hospital later this evening.

I appreciate everyones support. I crashed my side by side on my property and have been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.



I am doing well. 🙏🏼🫡 — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) April 16, 2023

The incident remains under investigation.

On Saturday, he took part in Ohio State's spring game.

The 36-year-old Hartline played for the Buckeyes and for seven seasons in the NFL with Miami and Cleveland.

Hartline has been on the Buckeyes' staff since 2017 coaching wide receivers. He's been one of the nation's top recruiters, landing several prominent players including including Garrett Wilson, the AFC Rookie of the Year with the New York Jets and current Ohio State All-American Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline to coordinator in January after Kevin Wilson left to coach Tulsa.