Ohio State offensive coordinator addresses UTV crash from April

Brian Hartline spoke with the media on Tuesday and was asked about the crash. He said, in hindsight, he would have rather gone to bed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's offensive coordinator addressed the public for the first time since injuring himself in a UTV crash last month.

Deputies from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office were called to Brian Hartline's property near Powell in the early morning hours of April 9 for a reported crash.

Hartline and a friend, who is not associated with Ohio State, were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Hartline was driving the UTV at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The offensive coordinator spoke with the media on Tuesday and was asked about the crash, saying he couldn't say much about the incident.

"All I would say is that in hindsight, I probably would have rather went to bed instead of riding a side-by-side, but that's about all I'll say," Hartline said.

A potential charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol/drugs was listed in a redacted report on the incident. Hartline's name does not appear on the redacted report from the sheriff's office.

No charges have been filed so far.

Hartline joined the Buckeyes staff in 2017 and has been one of the nation's top recruiters.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day promoted Hartline to offensive coordinator in January after Kevin Wilson took Tulsa's head coaching job.

