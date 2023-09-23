LIVE UPDATES: No. 6 Ohio State leads 3-0 in defensive battle with No. 9 Notre Dame

Ohio State faces their first top 10 opponent of the season as the Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State 3 - Notre Dame 0 | 2nd quarter | :34

Buckeyes strike first! It only took almost an entire half, but Ohio State is on the board first with a 31-yard field goal from Jayden Fielding. Notre Dame will get the ball to start the second half.

(12 plays, 66 yards, 3:20 TOP)

---

Ohio State 0 - Notre Dame 0 | 2nd quarter | 6:53

The Buckeyes get it down to the Notre Dame 1-yard line. Ryan Day elects to go for it on fourth down and Kyle McCord can't find anyone open. Ohio State turns it over on downs. Still scoreless.

---

Ohio State 0 - Notre Dame 0 | 2nd quarter | 14:05

The Fighting Irish get into field goal range, but Spencer Shrader hooks it left from 47-yards out.

---

Ohio State 0 - Notre Dame 0 | 1st quarter

A whole lot of defense to begin the game. Ohio State didn't do much their first drive and punted. Notre Dame went for it on fourth down near the red zone and couldn't convert. The Fighting Irish are driving to begin the second quarter.

---

The first big game of the season is here. Ohio State takes on Notre Dame in South Bend in a top-10 matchup.

Seven Buckeyes are out for Saturday's game:

Wide receiver Kyion Grayes

Tight end Zak Herbstreit

Safety Cam Martinez

Linebacker Arvell Reese

Defensive lineman Will Smith Jr.

Wide receiver Reis Stocksdale

Linebacker Kourt Williams II

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Preview

The No. 6 Buckeyes will look for their sixth straight win over the Fighting Irish, dating back to 1995.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The game is a resume-builder for the winner in the race for the College Football Playoff, though a loss wouldn't necessarily eliminate either Ohio State (3-0) or Notre Dame (4-0).

Coach Ryan Day’s team struggled to start the season, but the Buckeyes dismantled Western Kentucky 63-10 a week ago. The Ohio State defense leads the way, limiting opponents to 223.7 yards and 6.7 points per game.

Over the past 10 seasons, the Irish are 3-12 versus AP top-10 opponents but 3-1 at Notre Dame Stadium. Coach Marcus Freeman feels he has the quarterback to get his program over the hump in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, who’s completing 71.1% of passes for 1,061 yards and has 15 total touchdowns.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord vs. the Notre Dame defense. McCord will make his second career road start. He struggled in his first against Indiana to open the season but has improved in the last two games against weaker competition, completing 76.7% of passes for 576 yards and six TDs. He'll be going against the top-ranked pass-efficiency defense in the country, holding foes to a ,443 completion percentage (2nd) and 5.2 yards per attempt (13th). The Irish have 70 QB pressures and boast one of the top secondaries in the country, led by preseason second-team All-American cornerback Ben Morrison.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: DE JT Tuimoloau was an AP preseason second-team All-American selection. The junior registered seven tackles and has yet to record a sack this season, but he leads the Buckeyes with nine pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.