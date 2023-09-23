7 Buckeyes out for Notre Dame game

The No. 6 Buckeyes will look for their sixth straight win over the Fighting Irish, dating back to 1995.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Seven Buckeyes are unavailable for Saturday night's matchup against Notre Dame in South Bend.

No Ohio State players are questionable for the game.

The following players will not play:

Wide receiver Kyion Grayes

Tight end Zak Herbstreit

Safety Cam Martinez

Linebacker Arvell Reese

Defensive lineman Will Smith Jr.

Wide receiver Reis Stocksdale

Linebacker Kourt Williams II

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame Game Preview

The No. 6 Buckeyes will look for their sixth straight win over the Fighting Irish, dating back to 1995.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The game is a resume-builder for the winner in the race for the College Football Playoff, though a loss wouldn't necessarily eliminate either Ohio State (3-0) or Notre Dame (4-0).

Coach Ryan Day’s team struggled to start the season, but the Buckeyes dismantled Western Kentucky 63-10 a week ago. The Ohio State defense leads the way, limiting opponents to 223.7 yards and 6.7 points per game.

Over the past 10 seasons, the Irish are 3-12 versus AP top-10 opponents but 3-1 at Notre Dame Stadium. Coach Marcus Freeman feels he has the quarterback to get his program over the hump in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, who’s completing 71.1% of passes for 1,061 yards and has 15 total touchdowns.

KEY MATCHUP

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord vs. the Notre Dame defense. McCord will make his second career road start. He struggled in his first against Indiana to open the season but has improved in the last two games against weaker competition, completing 76.7% of passes for 576 yards and six TDs. He'll be going against the top-ranked pass-efficiency defense in the country, holding foes to a ,443 completion percentage (2nd) and 5.2 yards per attempt (13th). The Irish have 70 QB pressures and boast one of the top secondaries in the country, led by preseason second-team All-American cornerback Ben Morrison.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ohio State: DE JT Tuimoloau was an AP preseason second-team All-American selection. The junior registered seven tackles and has yet to record a sack this season, but he leads the Buckeyes with nine pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.