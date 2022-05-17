Ohio State to open season in prime time against Notre Dame

The regular season finale against That Team Up North will hold the traditional noon spot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will open the 2022 season under the lights of Ohio Stadium against Notre Dame.

It was officially announced Tuesday that the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be on-site in Columbus for the season opener as well. This will be a record 21st visit to Columbus for GameDay.

Ohio State also ranks first among all programs for overall GameDay appearances with 53 and first for GameDay wins with 37.

It was announced Monday that the annual matchup with That Team Up North will once again kick off at noon on Nov. 26.

Additional 2022 game times are expected to be announced later this month.

2022 Ohio State Football Schedule