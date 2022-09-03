LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

The 2022 season starts off in Columbus with a huge game between two of the country's best teams in a primetime matchup.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 3 Buckeyes out against Notre Dame

Ohio State will be without three players tonight, including running back Evan Pryor who is out for the year after suffering a knee injury in August.

Ohio State will be without 3 players today including running back Miyan Williams who is missing his second straight game.

Wideout Julian Fleming, who has dealt with a shoulder injury, is listed as the team's only game-time decision.

Buckeye Football has Arrived

We've made it. It's been 245 days since we last saw the Buckeyes play football, but that all changes tonight as No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Notre Dame to the Shoe.

The Buckeyes have not lost to the Fighting Irish in almost 90 years and hold a 4-2 all-time record against Notre Dame.

Check out the 10 Things To Know for this week for some facts before kickoff.