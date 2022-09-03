LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 3 Buckeyes out against Notre Dame
Ohio State will be without three players tonight, including running back Evan Pryor who is out for the year after suffering a knee injury in August.
Ohio State will be without 3 players today including running back Miyan Williams who is missing his second straight game.
Wideout Julian Fleming, who has dealt with a shoulder injury, is listed as the team's only game-time decision.
Click here to see the full list.
---
Buckeye Football has Arrived
We've made it. It's been 245 days since we last saw the Buckeyes play football, but that all changes tonight as No. 2 Ohio State welcomes No. 5 Notre Dame to the Shoe.
The Buckeyes have not lost to the Fighting Irish in almost 90 years and hold a 4-2 all-time record against Notre Dame.
Check out the 10 Things To Know for this week for some facts before kickoff.
We'll bring you all of the latest information from tonight's game in this story as well as our post-game coverage later on.