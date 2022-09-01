x
Ohio State Football

'The Foundation': Ohio State football releases Notre Dame hype video

Is it even possible to get more amped up for the season?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame. Two of college football's most historic teams opening the season Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.

Is it even possible to get more amped up for the season? After watching this week's trailer: Yes, you can.

This week's video opens with highlights from previous matchups between the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish before we see some clips of the team's offseason preparations.

"Do it for the guy next to you, behind you, for the brotherhood. Everything that you have now inside your body. Everything."

The game is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Not that much longer, Buckeye Nation.

