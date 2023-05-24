Ohio State announces kickoff time for Notre Dame game

The Buckeyes will travel to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish on Sept. 23. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced it will be playing under the lights against Notre Dame this fall.

The Buckeyes will travel to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish on Sept. 23. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

This is the second straight year Ohio State and Notre Dame have faced each other, with the Buckeyes taking care of business in the 'Shoe 21-10 to open the 2022 season.

C.J. Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes, throwing for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Ohio State's defense didn't allow any points in the second half.

This will be the eighth time the Buckeyes and the Irish have played each other, with a 7-2 record in favor of the scarlet and gray. The last time Notre Dame beat Ohio State was in 1936.

The two teams have also faced each other twice in the Fiesta Bowl, with Ohio State winning each time in 2005 and 2016.

The Buckeyes will also play in another night time game later in the season, with Michigan State coming to Columbus on Nov. 11.

Here's the 2023 Ohio State football schedule as of May 24: