COLUMBUS, Ohio — With just three seconds left in the game, Chip Trayanum scored from one yard out to lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 17-14 victory against Notre Dame.
Ohio State 10 - Notre Dame 14 | 4th quarter | 8:22
The Irish take the lead. After starting at their own 4-yard line, Sam Hartman led his team down the field. Hartman tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rico Flores Jr.
(11 plays, 96 yards, 6:28)
Ohio State 10 - Notre Dame 7 | 3rd quarter | 3:35
The Fighting Irish eat up a big chunk of the third quarter with a 13-play scoring drive, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown from running back Jadarian Price.
(13 plays, 75 yards, 7:39)
Ohio State 10 - Notre Dame 0 | 3rd quarter | 11:14
TreVeyon Henderson! The junior running back runs for a 61-yard touchdown to make it a two score game. Marvin Harrison Jr. was injured on the play. It appears his ankle got rolled up on during a block on the run. He was helped to the sideline. He was able to return to the game.
Ohio State 3 - Notre Dame 0 | 2nd quarter | :34
Buckeyes strike first! It only took almost an entire half, but Ohio State is on the board first with a 31-yard field goal from Jayden Fielding. Notre Dame will get the ball to start the second half.
(12 plays, 66 yards, 3:20 TOP)
Ohio State 0 - Notre Dame 0 | 2nd quarter | 6:53
The Buckeyes get it down to the Notre Dame 1-yard line. Ryan Day elects to go for it on fourth down and Kyle McCord can't find anyone open. Ohio State turns it over on downs. Still scoreless.
Ohio State 0 - Notre Dame 0 | 2nd quarter | 14:05
The Fighting Irish get into field goal range, but Spencer Shrader hooks it left from 47-yards out.
Ohio State 0 - Notre Dame 0 | 1st quarter
A whole lot of defense to begin the game. Ohio State didn't do much their first drive and punted. Notre Dame went for it on fourth down near the red zone and couldn't convert. The Fighting Irish are driving to begin the second quarter.