Ohio State has a bye next week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With just three seconds left in the game, Chip Trayanum scored from one yard out to lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 17-14 victory against Notre Dame.

Ohio State 10 - Notre Dame 14 | 4th quarter | 8:22

The Irish take the lead. After starting at their own 4-yard line, Sam Hartman led his team down the field. Hartman tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rico Flores Jr.

(11 plays, 96 yards, 6:28)

Ohio State 10 - Notre Dame 7 | 3rd quarter | 3:35

The Fighting Irish eat up a big chunk of the third quarter with a 13-play scoring drive, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown from running back Jadarian Price.

(13 plays, 75 yards, 7:39)

Ohio State 10 - Notre Dame 0 | 3rd quarter | 11:14

TreVeyon Henderson! The junior running back runs for a 61-yard touchdown to make it a two score game. Marvin Harrison Jr. was injured on the play. It appears his ankle got rolled up on during a block on the run. He was helped to the sideline. He was able to return to the game.

Ohio State 3 - Notre Dame 0 | 2nd quarter | :34

Buckeyes strike first! It only took almost an entire half, but Ohio State is on the board first with a 31-yard field goal from Jayden Fielding. Notre Dame will get the ball to start the second half.

(12 plays, 66 yards, 3:20 TOP)

Ohio State 0 - Notre Dame 0 | 2nd quarter | 6:53

The Buckeyes get it down to the Notre Dame 1-yard line. Ryan Day elects to go for it on fourth down and Kyle McCord can't find anyone open. Ohio State turns it over on downs. Still scoreless.

Ohio State 0 - Notre Dame 0 | 2nd quarter | 14:05

The Fighting Irish get into field goal range, but Spencer Shrader hooks it left from 47-yards out.

Ohio State 0 - Notre Dame 0 | 1st quarter