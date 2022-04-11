LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern

The Buckeyes are looking to stay undefeated as they faceoff against the Wildcats at Ryan Field.

EVANSTON, Ill. — Ohio State offense vs. the wind

A slow start for the explosive offense we're use to seeing. The Buckeyes have failed to convert 3rd & 1 twice and a 4th & 1. Stroud is only 3-of-8 for 21 yards. Let's see how things change with the wind now at their backs.

Ohio State 0 - Northwestern 7 | 1st quarter | 6:45

The wind is reeking havoc against the Buckeyes. First two drives have stalled around midfield and C.J. Stroud is 0-for-5 in the early going.

The Wildcats take advantage with the wind at their back and lead a nine-play drive that ends with a 16-yard touchdown run by Evan Hull for the early lead. (9 plays, 80 yards, 3:18)

A dozen out vs. Wildcats

Ohio State will be without 12 players today including running back TreVeyon Henderson, who had two touchdowns last week.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss his sixth game as he still tries to recover from an injury he sustained in the season opener.

Game day in Evanston

Another Saturday is here and the Buckeyes are on the road again, this week they're visiting Northwestern.

The last time these two cross division teams played was back in 2020 in the Big Ten Championship Game. The last regular season matchup was in 2019.