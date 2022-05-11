Ohio State remains No. 2 in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains the No. 2 team for a fifth-straight week in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.
Last week, the Buckeyes tied with Tennesee at No. 2. This week, Tennesee fell to No. 5 after losing to Georiga 27-13.
Ohio State is coming off a win over Northwestern in not-so-great weather conditions.
Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday.
Ohio State didn’t score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15, with the rain and whipping wind not to mention Northwestern’s physical play creating havoc.
Ohio State is also No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings released last week.
Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3), Penn State (14), and Illinois (21).
Ohio State will take on Indiana this Saturday at Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes’ first home game in two weeks.
AP Top 25 (Nov. 6, 2022)
1. Georgia
2. Ohio St.
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. LSU
8. Southern Cal
9. UCLA
10. Alabama
11. Mississippi
12. Clemson
13. Utah
14. Penn St.
15. North Carolina
16. Tulane
17. NC State
18. Texas
19. Liberty
20. Notre Dame
21. Illinois
22. UCF
23. Kansas St.
24. Washington
25. Florida St.