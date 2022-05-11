x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

Ohio State remains No. 2 in latest AP poll

Ohio State will take on Indiana this Saturday at Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes’ first home game in two weeks.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains the No. 2 team for a fifth-straight week in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday.

Last week, the Buckeyes tied with Tennesee at No. 2. This week, Tennesee fell to No. 5 after losing to Georiga 27-13. 

Ohio State is coming off a win over Northwestern in not-so-great weather conditions.

Miyan Williams ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and Ohio State got all it could handle from Northwestern in a 21-7 victory on a rainy and windy Saturday.

Ohio State didn’t score until the closing minutes of the first half, when Emeka Egbuka ran it in from the 15, with the rain and whipping wind not to mention Northwestern’s physical play creating havoc.

Ohio State is also No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings released last week.

Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3), Penn State (14), and Illinois (21).

Ohio State will take on Indiana this Saturday at Ohio Stadium, the Buckeyes’ first home game in two weeks.

AP Top 25 (Nov. 6, 2022)

1. Georgia 

2. Ohio St. 

3. Michigan    

4. TCU  

5. Tennessee    

6. Oregon    

7. LSU    

8. Southern Cal    

9. UCLA   

10. Alabama    

11. Mississippi    

12. Clemson    

13. Utah    

14. Penn St.    

15. North Carolina    

16. Tulane    

17. NC State    

18. Texas    

19. Liberty    

20. Notre Dame    

21. Illinois    

22. UCF     

23. Kansas St.    

24. Washington    

25. Florida St.    

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out