The Ohio State Buckeyes have released the trailer for their season opener against the Cornhuskers.

The wait is over. Ohio State football is back on Saturday.

While many things will be different for this upcoming season, the game trailers from the Buckeyes are still here.

This week's video focuses on the path to get to the 2020 season and head coach Ryan Day's message to his team playing in an empty Ohio Stadium.

"There may not be bodies in this stadium, but their spirits are here. When someone walks into this stadium they're playing everybody."