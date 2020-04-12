Ohio State: Michigan State game is a go for Saturday, confident team can 'safely compete'

Ohio State canceled last week's game against Illinois after multiple players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Ohio State Athletics confirms that the football team will travel to East Lansing Friday evening ahead of Saturday's matchup against Michigan State.

The athletics department says medical staff, under the direction of Dr. Jim Borchers, increased and enhanced COVID-19 testing this week and the team continues to be tested daily.

“We are very confident that we are heading to East Lansing with a team that can safely compete and whose health, safety and well-being has been our utmost concern,” Borchers said. “We’ve tested, monitored and evaluated our results daily and have advised the student-athletes, coaches and performance staff accordingly.

“Our population positivity rate, which exceeded the threshold for participation at this time last week, has now returned on the seven-day rolling average to a level that allows us to compete safely this weekend,” Borchers said.

Head coach Ryan Day remains in isolation and will not travel to the game.