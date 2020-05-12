LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Ohio State at Michigan State

The Buckeyes are looking to remain undefeated and qualify for the Big Ten Championship.

Ohio State 28 - Michigan State 0 | 2nd quarter | 5:15

Tack on a defensive score for the Buckeyes. Rocky Lombardi's pass from his own end zone was tipped up in the air and Haskell Garrett grabs for the score.

---

Ohio State 21 - Michigan State 0 | 2nd quarter | 10:25

Flashback to the first drive as the Buckeyes take 10 plays to get into the end zone with Fields walking in from one-yard out. (10 plays, 75 plays, 4:57)

---

Ohio State 14 - Michigan State 0 | 1st quarter | 2:01

It only took the Buckeyes three plays on their next scoring drive as Fields keeps it on 1st down and picks up 44 yards before he finds Garrett Wilson for the 28-yard touchdown. (3 plays, 72 yards, 0:41)

---

Ohio State 7 - Michigan State 0 | 1st quarter | 8:46

Despite some wild snaps on their opening drive, the Buckeyes get on the board first as Justin Fields scrambles and scores on 3rd & goal. (12 plays, 83 yards, 4:37)

---

After missing a second game this season due to COVID-19, Ohio State is back in action as they take on Michigan State in East Lansing.

The No. 4 ranked Buckeyes are looking to stay unbeaten and getting one step closer to playing for a Big Ten Championship.

The team announced that 23 players would be unavailable for the game including three starting offensive linemen.