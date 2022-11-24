'The Game': Ohio State football releases Michigan hype video

The stars have aligned for Chapter XII.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Welcome to the biggest stage in the college football."

This is it. The rivalry. The Game.

We all know what's up for grabs. We all know the stakes. We all know what it means.

And this week's trailer, brings back list of Ohio State greats to tell us why The Game matters the most.

We get sound clips from Jim Tressel, Braxton Miller, Justin Fields, Brian Hartline, Chris Olave, J.T. Barrett, Denzel Ward, Ezekiel Elliott, Jordan Fuller, Parris Campbell and Zach Boren to talk about the greatest rivalry in sports.

"This is more than just a game. This is everything to Buckeye Nation."