LIVE UPDATES: Maryland vs. No. 4 Ohio State

The Buckeyes and the Terrapins are each looking to stay undefeated.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Maryland 10 - Ohio State 10 | 2nd quarter | 1:30

Big play alert! Kyle McCord finds Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 58-yard catch. Buckeyes unable to convert it into a touchdown, but tie it up with a field goal.

Maryland 10 - Ohio State 7 | 2nd quarter | 9:41

PICK SIX! Tagovailoa throws it over the middle of the field and safety Josh Proctor is there to return it 23 yards for the Buckeyes' first points of the game.

Maryland 10 - Ohio State 0 | 2nd quarter | 12:56

The Buckeyes only had 28 yards of offense in the first quarter. The Terps got within five yards of the end zone but settle for a field goal.

(12 plays, 60 yards, 5:07 TOP)

Maryland 7 - Ohio State 0 | 1st quarter | 12:41

Maryland strikes first. Ohio State got the ball to start, but tried a fake punt on fourth down and turned it over on downs. Taulia Tagovailoa finds Kaden Prather for a 15-yard touchdown.

(4 plays 30 yards 1:28 TOP)

The Ohio State Buckeyes welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Columbus as both programs are looking to stay undefeated.

This is the first time the Buckeyes are 8-0 against the Terps, while averaging 57 points a game. Today's matchup could be a little closer than in the past though. Maryland has scored 30 points in each game so far this season. It will be another quality test for Jim Knowles' defense.

The Buckeyes will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson for today's matchup. It's unclear why the junior was unavailable.

FAST FACTS:

This is the first time Ohio State and Maryland will meet while both teams are undefeated. The Buckeyes are 8-0 against the Terps, averaging over 57 points a game.

Maryland has never beaten Ohio State in eight tries since 2014 when Maryland joined the Big Ten.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day’s teams are 32-0 vs. unranked opponents.

Tagovailoa has been sacked just once in 169 pass attempts.

Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom recorded a career-high 13 tackles — seven solo — in the 17-14 win over Notre Dame.

Maryland has won each of its first five games of the season by at least 18 points for the first time ever.

Jeshaun Jones is Tagovailoa’s favorite target, averaging 16.8 yards per catch with 319 total yards and two touchdowns. He had six catches for 121 yards last week.

Dating to last season, the Terps defense has allowed 20 points or less for the last seven games, the longest current streak in the country.

