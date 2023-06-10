10 Things To Know: Maryland vs. Ohio State

The No. 4 ranked Buckeyes welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The bye week is behind us and for at least eight straight weeks, we will have Ohio State football.

Here's this week's 10 Things To Know:

1.) This is the first time Ohio State and Maryland will play each other where both teams are undefeated.

2.) The Buckeyes are 8-0 all-time against the Terrapins with Ohio State averaging just over 57 points a game.

3.) Saturday will be the 101st Homecoming game in program history. Ohio State hasn't lost such a game since 2010.

4.) The Buckeyes are 10-0 in the regular season under Ryan Day in games where there have been more than a week to prepare.

5.) Ryan Day's .739 winning percentage against Top 25 opponents is the best among active coaches with at least 10 such games.

6.) Maryland boasts one of the nation's top offenses. The Terrapins have scored 30 or more points in all five games this season.

7.) Ohio State's defense is allowing an average of 149 passing yards a game (5th nationally) and just 8.5 points a game (2nd nationally).

8.) The Buckeye defense is also tied for tops in the nation in fewest plays allowed over 10 yards with 36.

9.) Cade Stover needs 35 yards to move into 10th place at Ohio State in receiving yards by a tight end.

10.) Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka are each closing in on 2,000 career receiving yards, a total that only 11 prior Buckeyes have achieved.