Tom Cruise delivers on screening of 'Top Gun: Maverick' for Ohio State University Marching Band

The band received a letter and shirts last year following their 'Top Gun' halftime show.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tom Cruise is a man of his word as the actor has set up a special screening of his new movie for The Best Damn Band in the Land.

The Ohio State University Marching Band will get to see “Top Gun: Maverick” at the Wexner Center for the Arts theater Friday, one week ahead of the movie’s official release on May 27.

Last year, the actor sent a message to the band where he praised their halftime show dedicated to his 1986 film "Top Gun."

Along with the note, Cruise sent them shirts from the sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”, and the invitation to a private screening.

“The Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance – thank you!” Cruise wrote. “I’d love for you all to be my guests for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this Spring.”

The band shared a video of Marching and Athletic Band Director Christopher Hoch reading the letter and members receiving their "Top Gun: Maverick" shirts in December.

All 2021 band members were invited to the screening and more than 200 students and staff are expected to be in attendance.

The band originally performed the show at halftime of the Purdue game on Nov. 13 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film. The sequel was set to open on Nov. 19 before it was pushed back to the spring.

The performance featured a medley of songs including “Top Gun Anthem,” “Mighty Wings,” “Playing with the Boys,” “Lead Me On," “Take My Breath Away," “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and “Danger Zone.”