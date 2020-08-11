WATCH: Ohio State Marching Band 'Pregame Performance 2020'

The show, which was recorded on Oct. 30, features the band's ramp entrance, Script Ohio and Carmen Ohio.

Any Buckeye fan will tell you, one of the best parts of a Saturday at Ohio Stadium is the pregame show put on by The Best Damn Band In The Land.

But with the Ohio State Marching Band missing out on being part of the 2020 season on game day, that hasn't stopped them from still delivering performances for the fans.

After sharing a special 'Hindsight is 2020' show before the first game, TBDBITL is back with a special rendition of their pregame performance.

The band says this will be their only recording of a full pregame performance this season.