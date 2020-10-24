WATCH: Ohio State Marching Band "Hindsight is 2020" special performance

While The Best Damn Band In The Land won't be in Ohio Stadium for the season opener, they are still delivering fans a show.

The marching band released "Hindsight is 2020" on Saturday, a special performance that includes Ohio State classics throughout the last century.

The video also features interviews with the marching band director and leaders within the band.

The performance was filmed on Oct. 9 inside The Horseshoe. All band members wore special masks and brass players had covers to help prevent the spread of aerosols.