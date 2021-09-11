Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band pays tribute to "The Heroes of 9/11"

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band honored first responders from September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the Buckeye's home opener against Oregon.
Saturday's performance by The Best Damn Band In The Land, which falls on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, also pays tribute to veterans across all five branches of the U.S. military.
Also during halftime, TBDBITL will also recognize the Honor Flight Network, an Ohio-based nonprofit that transports American veterans to Washington D.C. to visit various war memorials. The band has performed at several ceremonies to welcome back Honor Flights at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.
Watch "The Heroes of 9/11":
Music:
- Lincoln Portrait
- America The Beautiful
- Only in America
- Military Medley
- Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)
- The Stars Stripes Forever
Drill Design: Dr. Christoper Hoch
Arranger: Jim Swearingen
Percussion: Mark Reynolds
