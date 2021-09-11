Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band pays tribute to "The Heroes of 9/11"

Saturday's performance by The Best Damn Band In The Land also pays tribute to veterans across all five branches of the U.S. military.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band honored first responders from September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the Buckeye's home opener against Oregon.

Saturday's performance by The Best Damn Band In The Land, which falls on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, also pays tribute to veterans across all five branches of the U.S. military.

Also during halftime, TBDBITL will also recognize the Honor Flight Network, an Ohio-based nonprofit that transports American veterans to Washington D.C. to visit various war memorials. The band has performed at several ceremonies to welcome back Honor Flights at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

Watch "The Heroes of 9/11":

We honored the heroes of #September11 in today's halftime show. Here's part four of the show, featuring @OfficialJackson's "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)." pic.twitter.com/K7BhywyPoj — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) September 11, 2021

Part 2 of today's "Heroes of 9/11" halftime show featured "Only in America" by @BrooksAndDunn, a song that was released just before #September11 and has become symbolic with America's resilience following that day. pic.twitter.com/fTrr2Zc4fH — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) September 11, 2021

Music:

Lincoln Portrait

America The Beautiful

Only in America

Military Medley

Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)

The Stars Stripes Forever

Drill Design: Dr. Christoper Hoch

Arranger: Jim Swearingen

Percussion: Mark Reynolds