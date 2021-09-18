'The Roaring '20s': Watch Ohio State Marching Band's jazzed-up halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The sights and sounds of the Roaring 20s were on display in Ohio Stadium Saturday during the Ohio State Marching Band's halftime show.
The Best Damn Band In The Land was joined by the Ohio State Traditional Jazz Combo this week, a jazz group from the School of Music.
Music featured in this week's performance:
- Roaring 20s
- The Charleston
- St. James Infirmary Blues
- Sweet Georgia Brown
- Rhapsody in Blue
- Ain't Misbehavin
- I Wanna Go Back
Watch this week's halftime show:
