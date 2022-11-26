x
Ohio State Marching Band

Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band ends regular season with a classical performance

TBDITL performed 10 songs from famous composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Claude Debussy.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been a season to remember for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Best Damn Band In The Land capped it off with a classical performance: "Finis à La Buckeye."

TBDITL performed 10 songs from famous composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Claude Debussy. 

However, the band put their own Ohio State twist on the performance.

The band spelled out Carmen Ohio during "Habanera from Carmen" and brought Paris to Ohio Stadium by forming the Eiffel Tower during "Claire de Lune."

Watch the full halftime show here:

Music from this week's halftime show: 

  • Overture to Candide - Bernstein
  • Toccata in D minor - Bach
  • Wedding March - Mendelssohn
  • Le Régiment de Sambre et Meuse - Planquette 
  • Habanera from Carmen - Bizet
  • Festive Overture - Debussy
  • 1812 Overture - Shostakovich
  • Simple Gifts - Brackett
  • Hallelujah - Handel

