Watch Ohio State Marching Band's 'Party Rock Country Extravaganza' halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dust off your cowboy boots and make sure your hats still fit as this week's halftime show may cause a breakout of line dancing.
The Best Damn Band In The Land is back with a new performance featuring some of the biggest country music biggest hits.
The band was joined by the alumni band members for the first time since the 2019 season. More than 600 members signed up to participate.
The two bands had separate performances before joining together and finishing halftime with a quadruple Script Ohio.
Music featured in this week's performance:
Ohio State Marching Band
- My Kinda Party
- I Like It, I Love It
- Me and My Gang
- Cowboy Casanova
- Friends in Low Places
- Cruise
Alumni Marching Band
- Wagon Wheel
- Life is a Highway
Combined performance
- Le Regiment | Quadruple Script Ohio