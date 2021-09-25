Watch Ohio State Marching Band's 'Party Rock Country Extravaganza' halftime show

TBDBITL was joined by the Ohio State University Marching Band Alumni.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dust off your cowboy boots and make sure your hats still fit as this week's halftime show may cause a breakout of line dancing.

The Best Damn Band In The Land is back with a new performance featuring some of the biggest country music biggest hits.

The band was joined by the alumni band members for the first time since the 2019 season. More than 600 members signed up to participate.

The two bands had separate performances before joining together and finishing halftime with a quadruple Script Ohio.

Music featured in this week's performance:

Ohio State Marching Band

My Kinda Party

I Like It, I Love It

Me and My Gang

Cowboy Casanova

Friends in Low Places

Cruise

Alumni Marching Band

Wagon Wheel

Life is a Highway

Combined performance