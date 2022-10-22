Ohio State, Iowa marching bands join forces to honor Elton John

For only the second time in program history, TBDBITL performed with another band to honor legendary artist Elton John.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Marching Band and the Hawkeye Marching Band joined forces Saturday to play music recognized across the world.

The two bands performed seven songs from the iconic British singer and composer Elton John.

The performance began with the bands forming John's current 'E' logo on the field. Other formations included piano and music notes, beating hearts and two women dancing.

Saturday's performance was only the second time TBDBITL played a halftime show with another band. The last time that happened was in 1995 with the Purdue All-American Marching Band. That show featured only four different formations and celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Big Ten Conference.

Watch as the two bands come together to put on a performance honoring one of music's most legendary performers:

Music from the halftime show: