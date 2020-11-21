WATCH: Ohio State Marching Band 'Centennial of the 19th Amendment' performance

The show features songs from Demi Lovato, Aretha Franklin, No Doubt, Eurythmics and Rachel Platten.

The Ohio State University Marching Band celebrated the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage with the "Centennial of the 19th Amendment" performance.

The show debuted Saturday morning online ahead of the Ohio State-Indiana game.

The band interviewed current and former female marching band members about the significance of the show.

The show features songs from Demi Lovato, Aretha Franklin, No Doubt, Eurythmics and Rachel Platten.

The performance was filmed on Oct. 30 in Ohio Stadium.