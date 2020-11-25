Ohio State marching band alum who dotted 'i' at 100 passes away

Violi played trumpet for the marching band from 1937 to 1942.

An Ohio State University Marching Band alum who got to dot the "i" at 100 years old in 2018 has passed away. He was 102.

The Ohio State University Marching Band posted about Anthony Violi's passing Wednesday morning.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Anthony Violi this morning.



A trumpet player in the band from 1937-42, he was our very special guest i-dotter in September 2018 at age 100.



Our deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.

Violi played trumpet for the marching band from 1937 to 1942. He marched in nearly every reunion game for the Alumni Band.

In 2018 at the reunion game against Tulane, he had the honor of dotting the "i" in Script Ohio.

Violi said he was humbled and proud to have the honor.

His first year with the band was just one year after its first performance of Script Ohio in 1936.