'Grease at 50': Ohio State Marching Band puts on 'electrifying' halftime show

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday's halftime show was "electrifying."

The Ohio State Marching University Marching Band took fans back to Rydell High by celebrating 50 years of the musical "Grease."

The Best Damn Band in the Land's performance during halftime of the Wisconsin game featured songs originally heard in the 1971 musical as well as the Grease theme song, which first appeared in the 1978 film.

The band also played "Hopelessly Devoted to You" - a song made famous by the late Olivia Newton-John in her role as Sandy.

Watch this week's halftime show and try not to get chills.

Music performed during the 'Grease at 50' halftime show:

Grease Theme

Summer Nights

Greased Lightnin'

Hopelessly Devoted to You

You're the One That I Want

We Go Together

Formations: