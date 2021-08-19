Ohio State long snapper Roen McCullough announces retirement from football

McCullough said he required surgery on his shoulder after injuring it this summer.

Ohio State long snapper Roen McCullough announced he has medically retired from football after undergoing shoulder surgery this summer.

In a post on Twitter, McCullough said he was diagnosed with a heart condition in late 2020 but was able to get cleared to play linebacker in the spring game.

He said while training to get his weight and strength up to play the new position on top of working a job, he tore his shoulder up "pretty bad" during one of his shifts.