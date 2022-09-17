Smith-Njigba, Fleming game-time decisions for Ohio State vs. Toledo

The Buckeyes will be without 10 other players.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second straight week, wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are listed as game-time decision for Ohio State.

In the week leading up to the game, head coach Ryan Day said he was hopeful both would return against Toledo.

Smith-Njigba suffered a leg injury during the first quarter against Notre Dame. Fleming missed the opener as well due to an ongoing shoulder injury.

Both players went through some warm-ups last week but did not play against Arkansas State.

The Buckeyes will be without 10 other players including linebacker Teradja Mitchell who has played in the first two games of the season.

Linebacker Mitchell Melton and running back Evan Pryor are expected to miss the season after suffering injuries during the offseason.

Game-time decision

WR Julian Fleming

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Unavailable