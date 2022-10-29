Jaxon Smith-Njigba back on unavailable list; 14 other Buckeyes out vs. Penn State

Cornerback Cameron Brown will miss second straight game and his fourth this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back on the unavailable list along with 14 of his teammates against Penn State on Saturday.

The wideout played in his first game this past weekend against Iowa since attempting a return against Toledo. Smith-Njigba was injured back in the season opener.

Cornerback Cameron Brown will miss second straight game and his fourth this year.

Another new name this week is long snapper Brad Robinson who was injured last week against the Hawkeyes.

