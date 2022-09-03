3 players unavailable for Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will only be without three players in the season opener against Notre Dame Saturday night with one game-time decision.
The unavailable list include cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, linebacker Mitchell Melton and running back Evan Pryor.
Pryor, who was slotted to be the Buckeyes' No. 3 running back, suffered a knee injury back in August. He is expected to miss the entire season.
Wideout Julian Fleming, who has dealt with a shoulder injury, is listed as the team's only game-time decision.
The junior caught 12 passes last year for 86 yards and one touchdown.
Game-time decision
- WR Julian Fleming
Unavailable
- CB Lloyd McFarquhar
- LB Mitchell Melton
- RB Evan Pryor