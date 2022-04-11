Henderson, Smith-Njigba out vs. Northwestern; 10 others unavailable

Cornerback Cameron Brown will miss a third-straight game and his fifth this year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Running back TreVeyon Henderson and Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among the 12 players that will be out for Ohio State against Northwestern.

Smith-Njigba's ongoing recovery from an injury he sustained in the season opener has seen the wideout try to return twice this season. He last played against Iowa two weeks ago.

Henderson ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns last week vs. Penn State. The only game he has missed this season was against Rutgers, where he was a game-time decision and never got on the field.

Long snapper Brad Robinson will miss a second game after getting injured during the Iowa game.

