Ohio State Football

Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes out vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without eight players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Michigan this afternoon.

Henderson came back last week against Maryland after missing two-straight games and had a 31-yard touchdown reception. However, the back spent the second half of the game on the sideline and wearing a boot. 

Fellow running back Miyan Williams is expected to return to add some depth back to the position after suffering an injury against Indiana two weeks ago.

Smith-Njigba is still working on an injury he sustained in the season opener against Notre Dame. He has twice this season attempted to comeback but is listed as unavailable for a fifth consecutive game.

Offensive lineman Matt Jones is listed as the only game-time decision for the Buckeyes. He left last week's win over the Terrapins in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Game-time decision

  • OL Matt Jones

Unavailable

  • RB T.C. Caffey
  • RB TreVeyon Henderson
  • LB Mitchell Melton
  • LB Jalen Pace
  • RB Evan Pryor
  • LS Brad Robinson
  • WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • S Kourt Williams

