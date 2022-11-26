Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes out vs. Michigan

Offensive lineman Matt Jones is listed as the only game-time decision for the Buckeyes.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without eight players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Michigan this afternoon.

Henderson came back last week against Maryland after missing two-straight games and had a 31-yard touchdown reception. However, the back spent the second half of the game on the sideline and wearing a boot.

Fellow running back Miyan Williams is expected to return to add some depth back to the position after suffering an injury against Indiana two weeks ago.

Smith-Njigba is still working on an injury he sustained in the season opener against Notre Dame. He has twice this season attempted to comeback but is listed as unavailable for a fifth consecutive game.

Offensive lineman Matt Jones is listed as the only game-time decision for the Buckeyes. He left last week's win over the Terrapins in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Game-time decision

OL Matt Jones

Unavailable