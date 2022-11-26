Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes out vs. Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without eight players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Michigan this afternoon.
Henderson came back last week against Maryland after missing two-straight games and had a 31-yard touchdown reception. However, the back spent the second half of the game on the sideline and wearing a boot.
Fellow running back Miyan Williams is expected to return to add some depth back to the position after suffering an injury against Indiana two weeks ago.
Smith-Njigba is still working on an injury he sustained in the season opener against Notre Dame. He has twice this season attempted to comeback but is listed as unavailable for a fifth consecutive game.
Offensive lineman Matt Jones is listed as the only game-time decision for the Buckeyes. He left last week's win over the Terrapins in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.
Game-time decision
- OL Matt Jones
Unavailable
- RB T.C. Caffey
- RB TreVeyon Henderson
- LB Mitchell Melton
- LB Jalen Pace
- RB Evan Pryor
- LS Brad Robinson
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- S Kourt Williams