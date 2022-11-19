9 Buckeyes out vs. Maryland including Miyan Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without nine players including running back Miyan Williams and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Maryland this afternoon.
Williams was injured during last week's game against Indiana. Before his injury, Williams had 147 on 15 carries and one touchdown which came on a 48-yard run.
Late in the second quarter, the back was tackled after four-yard run and needed help getting to the sideline. He eventually was carted back to the locker room but later returned to the sideline with crutches.
Smith-Njigba is still recovering from an injury he sustained in the season opener against Notre Dame. He has twice this season attempted to comeback but is listed as unavailable for a fourth consecutive game.
Running back TreVeyon Henderson, who has missed the last two games, is slated to return against the Terrapins.
Unavailable
- RB T.C. Caffey
- CB Lloyd McFarquhar
- LB Mitchell Melton
- LB Jalen Pace
- RB Evan Pryor
- LS Brad Robinson
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- S Kourt Williams
- RB Miyan Williams