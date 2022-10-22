x
Ohio State Football

Jaxon Smith-Njigba off unavailable list for Buckeyes; 14 others out vs. Iowa

The junior wide receiver has missed most of the season after getting injured during the opener against Notre Dame.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to make his return Saturday afternoon vs. Iowa.

The wideout is not listed on the team's status report of unavailable players or game-time decisions.

Smith-Njigba has missed most of the season after suffering an injury in the opener against Notre Dame. 

As a result, he missed the Arkansas State game before attempting to return against Toledo. He then sat out the game against Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan State.

Though Smith-Njigba return is welcoming news, the Buckeyes will be without 14 players against the Hawkeyes.

This includes cornerback Cameron Brown who missed two games earlier this year.

Unavailable

  • DE Omari Abor
  • WR Kamryn Babb
  • CB Cameron Brown
  • RB T.C. Caffey
  • WR Corban Cleveland
  • DE Tyler Friday
  • CB Lloyd McFarquhar
  • LB Mitchell Melton
  • LB Teradja Mitchell
  • LB Jalen Pace
  • RB Evan Pryor
  • DL Bryce Prater
  • TE Joe Royer
  • S Kourt Williams

