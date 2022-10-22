Jaxon Smith-Njigba off unavailable list for Buckeyes; 14 others out vs. Iowa

The junior wide receiver has missed most of the season after getting injured during the opener against Notre Dame.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to make his return Saturday afternoon vs. Iowa.

The wideout is not listed on the team's status report of unavailable players or game-time decisions.

Smith-Njigba has missed most of the season after suffering an injury in the opener against Notre Dame.

As a result, he missed the Arkansas State game before attempting to return against Toledo. He then sat out the game against Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan State.

Though Smith-Njigba return is welcoming news, the Buckeyes will be without 14 players against the Hawkeyes.

This includes cornerback Cameron Brown who missed two games earlier this year.

Unavailable