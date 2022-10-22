Jaxon Smith-Njigba off unavailable list for Buckeyes; 14 others out vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to make his return Saturday afternoon vs. Iowa.
The wideout is not listed on the team's status report of unavailable players or game-time decisions.
Smith-Njigba has missed most of the season after suffering an injury in the opener against Notre Dame.
As a result, he missed the Arkansas State game before attempting to return against Toledo. He then sat out the game against Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan State.
Though Smith-Njigba return is welcoming news, the Buckeyes will be without 14 players against the Hawkeyes.
This includes cornerback Cameron Brown who missed two games earlier this year.
Unavailable
- DE Omari Abor
- WR Kamryn Babb
- CB Cameron Brown
- RB T.C. Caffey
- WR Corban Cleveland
- DE Tyler Friday
- CB Lloyd McFarquhar
- LB Mitchell Melton
- LB Teradja Mitchell
- LB Jalen Pace
- RB Evan Pryor
- DL Bryce Prater
- TE Joe Royer
- S Kourt Williams