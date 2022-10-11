x
Ohio State Football

11 Buckeyes out vs. Indiana including TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Offensive lineman Dawand Jones is one of three players listed as a game-time decision.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 11 players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Indiana this afternoon.

Henderson will be missing his second-straight game and third overall this season.

Smith-Njigba is still recovering from an injury he sustained in the season opener against Notre Dame. He has twice this season attempted to comeback but is listed as unavailable for a third consecutive game.

Offensive lineman Dawand Jones is one of three players listed as a game-time decision.

Cornerback Cameron Brown is not on this week's list of unavailable players, which means he could plays for the first time in over a month.

Game-time decision

  • OL Dawand Jones
  • RB Chip Trayanum
  • OL Toby Wilson

Unavailable

  • RB T.C. Caffey
  • RB TreVeyon Henderson
  • TE Zak Herbstreit
  • CB Lloyd McFarquhar
  • LB Mitchell Melton
  • LB Jalen Pace
  • DL Zach Prater
  • RB Evan Pryor
  • LS Brad Robinson
  • WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  • S Kourt Williams

