11 Buckeyes out vs. Indiana including TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 11 players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Indiana this afternoon.

Henderson will be missing his second-straight game and third overall this season.

Smith-Njigba is still recovering from an injury he sustained in the season opener against Notre Dame. He has twice this season attempted to comeback but is listed as unavailable for a third consecutive game.

Offensive lineman Dawand Jones is one of three players listed as a game-time decision.

Cornerback Cameron Brown is not on this week's list of unavailable players, which means he could plays for the first time in over a month.

Game-time decision

OL Dawand Jones

RB Chip Trayanum

OL Toby Wilson

Unavailable