11 Buckeyes out vs. Indiana including TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 11 players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Indiana this afternoon.
Henderson will be missing his second-straight game and third overall this season.
Smith-Njigba is still recovering from an injury he sustained in the season opener against Notre Dame. He has twice this season attempted to comeback but is listed as unavailable for a third consecutive game.
Offensive lineman Dawand Jones is one of three players listed as a game-time decision.
Cornerback Cameron Brown is not on this week's list of unavailable players, which means he could plays for the first time in over a month.
Game-time decision
- OL Dawand Jones
- RB Chip Trayanum
- OL Toby Wilson
Unavailable
- RB T.C. Caffey
- RB TreVeyon Henderson
- TE Zak Herbstreit
- CB Lloyd McFarquhar
- LB Mitchell Melton
- LB Jalen Pace
- DL Zach Prater
- RB Evan Pryor
- LS Brad Robinson
- WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
- S Kourt Williams