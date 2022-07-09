Jaxon Smith-Njigba listed as game-time decision for Arkansas State game

The Buckeyes will be without five other players.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming are listed as game-time decisions for Ohio State against Arkansas State.

Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury during the first quarter in last week's game against Notre Dame.

Fleming missed the game against the Fighting Irish due to an ongoing shoulder injury.

The Buckeyes will be without five other players, including wide receiver Kamryn Babb running back Evan Pryor and linebacker Mitchell Melton.

Melton and Pryor are expected to miss the season after suffering injuries during the offseason.

Game-time decision

WR Julian Fleming

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Unavailable