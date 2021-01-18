Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning entering NFL draft

Browning was eligible to return to the Buckeyes this fall after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning announced Monday he will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I came to this university because I wanted to go to a school that could develop me off the field just as much as it could on it. The Ohio State University did that for me, and then some," Browning wrote.

Browning was eligible to return to the Buckeyes this fall after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to student-athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other Buckeyes passing up on the extra year including cornerback Shaun Wade, kicker Blake Haubeil, punter Drue Chrisman and running back Trey Sermon.