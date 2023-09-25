Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom named Big Ten defensive player of the week

Ransom recorded a career-high 13 tackles and seven solo tackles, also a career high against the Fighting Irish.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom earned Big Ten honors for his performance Saturday night in the Buckeyes' thrilling 17-14 win over Notre Dame in South Bend.

The senior defensive back was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week on Monday.

Ransom recorded a career-high 13 tackles and seven solo tackles, also a career high, against the Fighting Irish. One of those tackles came on a fourth-and-one stop early in the third quarter.

Ransom also recorded one quarterback hurry in the game.

This is the first defensive player of the week accolade for Ransom. The last Ohio State player to win the award was J.T. Tuimoloau on Oct. 31, 2022.

The honors are also the first Big Ten weekly award an Ohio State player has earned this season.

Also earning Big Ten player of the week awards on Monday were:

Bryce Kirtz, Sr., WR, Northwestern - Offensive player of the week

Nathanial Vakos, So., K, Wisconsin - Special teams player of the week

Darius Taylor, RB, Minnesota - Freshman of the week

Ohio State's 2023 schedule:

Sept. 2 – at Indiana | W 23-3

Sept. 9 – Youngstown State | W 35-7

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky | W 63-10

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame | W 17-14

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)

*Oct. 14 – at Purdue

*Oct. 21 – Penn State

*Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

*Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)

*Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)