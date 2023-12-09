Kyle McCord named Ohio State starting quarterback over Devin Brown

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day named third-year quarterback Kyle McCord the starter moving forward.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes officially have their QB 1.

In his weekly press conference Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day named third-year quarterback Kyle McCord the starter moving forward.

Day said Devin Brown will still play, but that McCord has "really stepped up and deserves to be the starter."

WATCH: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles press conference | Ohio State-Western Kentucky week

McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half of Ohio State's 35-7 win over Youngstown State last week. He was 14 for 20 for 258 yards for the game.

It was a solid bounce-back for McCord and the Buckeyes' offense against a lesser opponent after a shaky opener at Indiana.

"Regardless of the opponent, when you play in Ohio Stadium, you get your second chance and you see how people are gonna react," Day said. "[McCord] was a lot more poised in this game than the first one. I think that's natural, so we'll see if we can build on that."

Devin Brown, a sophomore, got the first significant playing time of his career against Youngstown State last week, completing 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards.

Ohio State's 2023 schedule:

Sept. 2 – at Indiana | W 23-3

Sept. 9 – Youngstown State | W 35-7

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky (4 p.m.; FOX)

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)

*Oct. 14 – at Purdue

*Oct. 21 – Penn State

*Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

*Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)

*Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)