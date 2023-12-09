Kyle McCord named Ohio State starting quarterback over Devin Brown

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes officially have their QB 1.
In his weekly press conference Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day named third-year quarterback Kyle McCord the starter moving forward.
Day said Devin Brown will still play, but that McCord has "really stepped up and deserves to be the starter."
McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half of Ohio State's 35-7 win over Youngstown State last week. He was 14 for 20 for 258 yards for the game.
It was a solid bounce-back for McCord and the Buckeyes' offense against a lesser opponent after a shaky opener at Indiana.
"Regardless of the opponent, when you play in Ohio Stadium, you get your second chance and you see how people are gonna react," Day said. "[McCord] was a lot more poised in this game than the first one. I think that's natural, so we'll see if we can build on that."
Devin Brown, a sophomore, got the first significant playing time of his career against Youngstown State last week, completing 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards.
Ohio State's 2023 schedule:
- Sept. 2 – at Indiana | W 23-3
- Sept. 9 – Youngstown State | W 35-7
- Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky (4 p.m.; FOX)
- Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m.; NBC & Peacock)
- Sept. 30 – Off
- Oct. 7 – Maryland/Homecoming (noon/3:30 p.m./4 p.m.; TBD)
- *Oct. 14 – at Purdue
- *Oct. 21 – Penn State
- *Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
- *Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
- Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)
- *Nov. 18 – Minnesota
- Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)
- Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)
