Ohio State announces 3 more kickoff times including night game against Toledo

Five games of the 2022 season have kickoff times now set.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced Thursday kickoff times for the non-conference games against Arkansas State and Toledo and Big Ten Conference opponent Rutgers.

The Buckeyes' second game of the season against the Red Wolves on Sept. 10 will kick off at noon and the following week against the Rockets is set for 7 p.m.

Ohio State's fifth game against Rutgers on Oct. 1 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. The game against the Scarlet Knights will be Homecoming and the Ohio Stadium 100 celebration game.

Earlier this month, it was announced Ohio State and Notre Dame would open the season in primetime and the annual showdown with That Team Up North would kick at noon.

Any additional kickoff announcements will occur during the season.

2022 Ohio State Football Schedule