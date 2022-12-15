Ohio State to wear white jersey with gray sleeves for Peach Bowl vs. Georgia

The Buckeyes have worn similar jerseys as the away team in previous playoff appearances in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes have revealed the gray sleeves are back for the Peach Bowl.

The team posted pictures on social media of the jerseys they will be wearing when they face Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Along with the gray sleeves, the jersey features the word "FIGHT" on the neck, a diamond Nike swoosh to be worn by the four playoff teams and a Peach Bowl patch.