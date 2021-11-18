Ohio State QB Jack Miller reinstated to the team; OVI charge reduced to reckless operation

Miller's OVI charge was reduced to reckless operation and he entered a guilty plea in Franklin County Municipal Court Thursday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III has rejoined the football team after a two-week suspension due to an OVI charge.

The department of athletics sent out a release just after 3 p.m. saying Miller has fulfilled all of the obligations required of him and the legal case is now closed.

Miller's OVI charge was reduced to reckless operation and he entered a guilty plea in Franklin County Municipal Court Thursday morning. He was fined $150 for the misdemeanor charge.

Miller was cited on Nov. 5 for operating a vehicle while impaired, as well as for driving in marked lanes.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled Miller over after his car was seen swerving near North 4th Street and East 15th Avenue.

Dashcam video showed a trooper saying he could smell alcohol and Miller failing to correctly cite the alphabet in order.