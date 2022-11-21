'Be the best fans in the land': Ohio State issues message ahead of Michigan game

This will be the Wolverines first visit to Columbus since 2018.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With all eyes turning their attention to this weekend’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, the university is reminding fans to be their best.

In any year, The Game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines is an intense rivalry and means a lot to both sides.

Over the past several years, a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game has been on the line and is again this year as well as playoff implications.

In a message released Monday, The Ohio State University and the Ohio State Department of Athletics are encouraging and reminding fans to “be the best fans in the land” with their rivals coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium.

“The college football world will be focused on Columbus, Ohio this week. Good sportsmanship, respect for others, being patient, acting responsibly and arriving early are the priorities for all fans all week as Ohio State supports and encourages its fans to be the ‘best fans in the land.’”

Fans are also reminded that there will be plenty of activity going on in and around the stadium as FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will be by the Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC) and ESPN’s College GameDay will be set up from the south lawn area at St. John Arena.

This will be the Wolverines first visit to Columbus since 2018. The game scheduled for Ohio Stadium in 2020 was canceled due to COVID concerns within Michigan’s team.